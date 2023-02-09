Dan Aykroyd to Host FOX Nation Series "A History of the World in Six Glasses"

Dan Aykroyd will host a six-part comedic docuseries “A History of the World in Six Glasses” on FOX Nation in January 2024,announced Jason Klarman, its president.

A History of the World in Six Glasses will also feature Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Nealon and George Wendt. The docuseries will chronicle the history of beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea, soda and their respective impact on the world. Developed by Play House Studios, the series was written and directed by Rob Long, a former executive producer of the long-running NBC hit series Cheers.

In making the announcement, Klarman said, “I laughed out loud watching every episode and learned so much about the cultural impact of these iconic beverages.”

Renowned for several major motion pictures, Aykroyd starred in critically acclaimed films including Ghostbusters, The Blues Brothers and Driving Miss Daisy. His work on Saturday Night Live received a primetime Emmy in 1977 for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Series.

Jim Belushi starred in the sitcom According to Jim andwas also featured on Saturday Night Live in which he was nominated for a primetime Emmy in 1984 for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program. ComedianJon Lovitz starred in iconic features including A League of Their Own and was nominated for a primetime Emmy award in both 1986 and 1987 for an Outstanding Individual Performance on Saturday Night Live.

Kevin Nealon was also nominated for a primetime Emmy for his work on Saturday Night Live in 1987 along with Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for his performance in the comedy series Weeds, whileGeorge Wendt starred as Norm Peterson on the hit series Cheers, which earned him six primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.

