TECHNICAL REVIEW PANEL BEGINS WORK ON CADIZ WATER PROJECT

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2023

Panel of independent scientists established to set baseline aquifer and watershed conditions in preparation for monitoring of project operations

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI, CDZIP) ("Cadiz," the "Company") announced today that the Technical Review Panel ("TRP") responsible for technical oversight and environmental monitoring of the Cadiz Water Conservation and Storage Project ("Project") has been officially initiated by the County of San Bernardino and the Santa Margarita Water District ("SMWD").

Cadiz_Logo.jpg

The TRP, which is comprised of three independent experts in hydrogeology, hydrology and sustainable groundwater management, is a key component of the Groundwater Management, Monitoring and Mitigation Plan("GM3P") established in 2012 in compliance with the County of San Bernardino's Desert Groundwater Management Ordinance. The GM3P requires the TRP to be in place at least 12 months before the Project commences to establish baseline data on aquifer and watershed conditions for the monitoring program.

In accordance with the GM3P, San Bernardino County and SMWD each appoint one member to the TRP, and the third member is selected by unanimous agreement of those representatives. Nominees named to the TRP include:

  • Will Halligan, PG - Senior Principal Hydrogeologist with Luhdorff & Scalmanini, an award-winning California-based groundwater consulting firm with more than 40 years of experience in state-of-the-art groundwater resources planning, protection and management. Mr. Halligan will represent San Bernardino County on the TRP.
  • David Jordan, PE, D.WRE – Vice President / Principal Hydrogeologist with Intera, a geosciences and engineering consulting firm and recognized expert in data analysis, quantitative hydrogeology, the application of geographic information systems (GIS) and innovative remote sensing-based techniques to evaluate land use and water-depletion. Mr. Jordan will represent Santa Margarita Water District on the TRP.

"We are excited to begin this baseline data collection and work with the County of San Bernardino," said Dan Ferons, General Manager of SMWD. "We anticipate the TRP will be to fully staffed and operational before the end of the month."

The state-of-the-art GM3P was designed by leading groundwater experts in consultation with San Bernardino County staff during the Project's California Environmental Quality Act review and approval process and includes over 100 separate monitoring elements to ensure that the aquifer system's management is based on sound science with fully-transparent public review:

  • 16 Observation wells
  • 11 Cluster wells
  • Up to 34 production wells
  • 20 Land survey benchmarks
  • 3 Springs observation and monitoring
  • 5 Extensometers for land subsidence monitoring
  • 5 Downhole flow meter surveys
  • 6 Gamma-ray and dual induction logs at cluster wells to determine changing conditions.
  • 4 nephelometers for dust monitoring
  • Vegetation monitoring
  • 4 Weather stations

Under the GM3P, data on groundwater levels, water quality, air quality, fugitive dust, vegetation and desert springs will be collected and analyzed for review and approval by the TRP with annual reports of the TRP submitted to and approved by the County. The purpose of the monitoring program is to identify any potential adverse impacts in advance and to implement mitigation or preventative measures to avoid overdraft and protect critical resources before, during or after the post operational phases of the Project.

About Cadiz Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a variety of innovative water supply, storage, conveyance and treatment projects. For more information, please visit www.cadizinc.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although Cadiz Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those reflected in Cadiz Inc.'s forward-looking statements include the receipt of additional permits for its water projects and other factors and considerations detailed in Cadiz Inc.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

favicon.png?sn=LA04652&sd=2023-02-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-review-panel-begins-work-on-cadiz-water-project-301737866.html

SOURCE Cadiz Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA04652&Transmission_Id=202302021457PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA04652&DateId=20230202
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.