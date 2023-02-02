First National Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

532 Main Street Johnstown, PA 15901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 374 stocks valued at a total of $1.89Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were First National Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

First National Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 433,037 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.98.

On 02/02/2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $51.245 per share and a market cap of $72.56Bil. The stock has returned -12.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

During the quarter, First National Trust Co bought 1,035,157 shares of BATS:GVI for a total holding of 1,055,755. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.99.

On 02/02/2023, iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.8123 per share and a market cap of $2.71Bil. The stock has returned -5.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, First National Trust Co bought 249,146 shares of ARCA:MDYG for a total holding of 975,455. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.59.

On 02/02/2023, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $71.56999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1.75Bil. The stock has returned -2.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a price-book ratio of 3.22.

During the quarter, First National Trust Co bought 128,776 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 683,179. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.61.

On 02/02/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $67.625 per share and a market cap of $97.39Bil. The stock has returned -4.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

During the quarter, First National Trust Co bought 57,962 shares of ARCA:SLYV for a total holding of 471,372. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.72.

On 02/02/2023, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $86.40000000000001 per share and a market cap of $4.46Bil. The stock has returned 8.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.