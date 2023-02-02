SPINNAKER TRUST recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 261 stocks valued at a total of $1.28Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were SPINNAKER TRUST’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 655,365-share investment in NAS:VGLT. Previously, the stock had a 3.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.86 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $66.70999999999999 per share and a market cap of $4.52Bil. The stock has returned -20.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 369,197 shares in NAS:TLT, giving the stock a 2.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.32 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.4021 per share and a market cap of $31.61Bil. The stock has returned -22.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SPINNAKER TRUST reduced their investment in NAS:ESGD by 178,261 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.57.

On 02/02/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $72.11 per share and a market cap of $7.26Bil. The stock has returned -4.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

The guru established a new position worth 407,274 shares in ARCA:URA, giving the stock a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.22 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Global X Uranium ETF traded for a price of $23.025 per share and a market cap of $1.75Bil. The stock has returned 11.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X Uranium ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

SPINNAKER TRUST reduced their investment in ARCA:GEM by 272,107 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.34.

On 02/02/2023, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $30.99 per share and a market cap of $960.69Mil. The stock has returned -13.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

