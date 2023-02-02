BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $267.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 68,600-share investment in NAS:BCRX. Previously, the stock had a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.47 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $10.695 per share and a market cap of $1.99Bil. The stock has returned -28.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.50 and a price-sales ratio of 8.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES reduced their investment in NYSE:VMW by 4,762 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.31.

On 02/02/2023, VMware Inc traded for a price of $124.27 per share and a market cap of $52.87Bil. The stock has returned -4.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VMware Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-book ratio of 65.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.24 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 41,131-share investment in NAS:URGN. Previously, the stock had a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.470000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, UroGen Pharma Ltd traded for a price of $11.19 per share and a market cap of $258.38Mil. The stock has returned 57.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UroGen Pharma Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.79 and a price-sales ratio of 4.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,265 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/02/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.6001 per share and a market cap of $2,369.10Bil. The stock has returned -14.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-book ratio of 47.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.79 and a price-sales ratio of 6.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 2,879 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/02/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $113.185 per share and a market cap of $206.76Bil. The stock has returned -20.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 65.81, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

