DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8 THIRD STREET NORTH GREAT FALLS, MT 59401

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $1.29Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS’s top five trades of the quarter.

DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS reduced their investment in NAS:SFM by 157,911 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.13.

On 02/02/2023, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc traded for a price of $32.61 per share and a market cap of $3.45Bil. The stock has returned 16.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-book ratio of 3.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS bought 12,834 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 32,593. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $319.83.

On 02/02/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $397.19 per share and a market cap of $181.83Bil. The stock has returned -25.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-book ratio of 13.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.90 and a price-sales ratio of 10.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS reduced their investment in NAS:FIBK by 85,801 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.3.

On 02/02/2023, First Interstate BancSystem Inc traded for a price of $36.6461 per share and a market cap of $3.83Bil. The stock has returned 3.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Interstate BancSystem Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS bought 25,882 shares of NYSE:FRC for a total holding of 125,345. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.04.

On 02/02/2023, First Republic Bank traded for a price of $146.54 per share and a market cap of $26.82Bil. The stock has returned -16.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Republic Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS reduced their investment in NAS:EA by 22,701 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.59.

On 02/02/2023, Electronic Arts Inc traded for a price of $116.03 per share and a market cap of $32.03Bil. The stock has returned -14.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Electronic Arts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-book ratio of 4.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

