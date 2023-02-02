FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1766 stocks valued at a total of $2.43Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC bought 119,546 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 144,428. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999.

On 02/02/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.845 per share and a market cap of $87.34Bil. The stock has returned -7.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC bought 28,026 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 238,087. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.73.

On 02/02/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $271.42 per share and a market cap of $71.63Bil. The stock has returned 4.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a price-book ratio of 2.33.

During the quarter, FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC bought 64,816 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 775,199. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.59.

On 02/02/2023, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $107.28 per share and a market cap of $73.74Bil. The stock has returned 2.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.80.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 61,186 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.31.

On 02/02/2023, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $74.614 per share and a market cap of $88.99Bil. The stock has returned -7.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 25,249 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/02/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.6001 per share and a market cap of $2,369.10Bil. The stock has returned -14.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-book ratio of 47.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.79 and a price-sales ratio of 6.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

