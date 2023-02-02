Gladius Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 337 stocks valued at a total of $1.16Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gladius Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 2,297,496 shares. The trade had a 7.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.45.

On 02/02/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $72.01000000000001 per share and a market cap of $49.18Bil. The stock has returned -3.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 198,005 shares. The trade had a 2.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/02/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $261.81 per share and a market cap of $1,948.86Bil. The stock has returned -15.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-book ratio of 10.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.63 and a price-sales ratio of 9.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 1,228,200 shares. The trade had a 2.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.46.

On 02/02/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.635 per share and a market cap of $26.55Bil. The stock has returned -12.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 282,635 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/02/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.6001 per share and a market cap of $2,369.10Bil. The stock has returned -14.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-book ratio of 47.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.79 and a price-sales ratio of 6.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Gladius Capital Management LP bought 120,412 shares of NYSE:WMT for a total holding of 125,356. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.47.

On 02/02/2023, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $143.6981 per share and a market cap of $387.53Bil. The stock has returned 3.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-book ratio of 5.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

