PALLADIEM, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $96.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were PALLADIEM, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 138,277 shares in ARCA:IQLT, giving the stock a 4.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.85 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $35.3267 per share and a market cap of $4.66Bil. The stock has returned -3.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

PALLADIEM, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHF by 147,101 shares. The trade had a 4.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.8.

On 02/02/2023, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $35.38 per share and a market cap of $31.23Bil. The stock has returned -4.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

The guru established a new position worth 32,465 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 2.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.29000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $85.45 per share and a market cap of $40.35Bil. The stock has returned 30.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a price-book ratio of 2.45.

The guru established a new position worth 110,987 shares in ARCA:EELV, giving the stock a 2.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.1 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $24.11 per share and a market cap of $974.04Mil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.13.

The guru sold out of their 63,373-share investment in ARCA:ARKK. Previously, the stock had a 2.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.74 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $44.73 per share and a market cap of $8.61Bil. The stock has returned -38.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.46.

