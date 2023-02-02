Concorde Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1120 EAST LONG LAKE ROAD, SUITE 100 TROY, MI 48085

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 142 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Concorde Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ESGU by 43,485 shares. The trade had a 3.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.04000000000001.

On 02/02/2023, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $92.08499999999999 per share and a market cap of $20.45Bil. The stock has returned -8.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a price-book ratio of 3.98.

The guru established a new position worth 81,351 shares in ARCA:FXU, giving the stock a 2.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.24 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $33.8 per share and a market cap of $376.87Mil. The stock has returned 7.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a price-book ratio of 1.97.

During the quarter, Concorde Asset Management, LLC bought 59,182 shares of NAS:RDVY for a total holding of 65,503. The trade had a 2.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.37.

On 02/02/2023, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $48.89 per share and a market cap of $8.59Bil. The stock has returned -2.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a price-book ratio of 2.44.

During the quarter, Concorde Asset Management, LLC bought 27,561 shares of NAS:FTC for a total holding of 29,950. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.39.

On 02/02/2023, FIRST TR L CAP GRW traded for a price of $95.61499999999999 per share and a market cap of $921.05Mil. The stock has returned -10.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR L CAP GRW has a price-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a price-book ratio of 4.79.

During the quarter, Concorde Asset Management, LLC bought 32,840 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 42,099. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.73.

On 02/02/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $54.79 per share and a market cap of $19.84Bil. The stock has returned -1.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a price-book ratio of 4.40.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.