Waverton Investment Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

21 ST JAMES'S SQUARE LONDON, X0 SW1Y 4HB

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $2.72Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 662,098 shares in NYSE:IBM, giving the stock a 3.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $137.94 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $136.395 per share and a market cap of $123.32Bil. The stock has returned 4.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 77.50, a price-book ratio of 5.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 389,117 shares. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/02/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.6001 per share and a market cap of $2,369.10Bil. The stock has returned -14.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-book ratio of 47.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.79 and a price-sales ratio of 6.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 487,426 shares of NAS:AMD for a total holding of 1,310,419. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.01000000000001.

On 02/02/2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $87.63 per share and a market cap of $141.29Bil. The stock has returned -27.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 99.58, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.89 and a price-sales ratio of 5.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 213,588 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 1,277,915. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.03.

On 02/02/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $106.59 per share and a market cap of $1,386.05Bil. The stock has returned -27.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-book ratio of 5.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 53,080 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 89,867. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $280.49.

On 02/02/2023, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $362.56 per share and a market cap of $161.46Bil. The stock has returned -15.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-book ratio of 7.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.28 and a price-sales ratio of 5.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.