Financial Advisors Network, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 128 stocks valued at a total of $378.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Financial Advisors Network, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Financial Advisors Network, Inc. bought 8,946 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 816,201. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.31.

On 02/02/2023, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $74.614 per share and a market cap of $88.99Bil. The stock has returned -7.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Financial Advisors Network, Inc. bought 10,152 shares of ARCA:IDEV for a total holding of 89,075. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.49.

On 02/02/2023, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $61.34 per share and a market cap of $10.66Bil. The stock has returned -4.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

During the quarter, Financial Advisors Network, Inc. bought 3,804 shares of ARCA:IVE for a total holding of 56,284. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.12.

On 02/02/2023, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $159.26 per share and a market cap of $26.73Bil. The stock has returned 4.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a price-book ratio of 2.66.

During the quarter, Financial Advisors Network, Inc. bought 10,226 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 206,469. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.44.

On 02/02/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $63.77 per share and a market cap of $15.69Bil. The stock has returned -15.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a price-book ratio of 6.90.

During the quarter, Financial Advisors Network, Inc. bought 11,289 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 458,863. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 02/02/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $46.135 per share and a market cap of $110.52Bil. The stock has returned -4.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

