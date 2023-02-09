Coral Gables, FL, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, and F&B Financial Group, a residential mortgage banking firm headquartered in St. Louis, MO, announced today the creation of a Midwest Hub.

With a mission to support the growing demand for retail mortgages in St. Louis and the Midwest region, Amerant Mortgage and F&B Financial’s combined reach and expertise to provide their customers an enhanced experience.

“For Amerant Mortgage, the Midwest was the perfect move, as it provides geographic diversity and an opportunity to partner with a well-respected market leader,” said Tony Eelman, President of Amerant Mortgage.

The new Midwest Hub complements Amerant’s acquisition in late 2021 of Boise, Idaho-based First Mortgage Company, Inc. (“First Mortgage”), which provided nationwide support of Amerant’s mortgage clients and referral partners.

Chris Fox, President of F&B Financial, will remain with Amerant Mortgage in a sales leadership role to continue growing the retail mortgage banking footprint.

“We have gained a valuable partner to help provide the latest product, pricing and technology to complement our existing client services,” added Chris Fox, President, F&B Financial Group. “Amerant Mortgage is led by respected mortgage professionals who have created successful mortgage platforms for banks and have a vision that is in line with that of our organization.”

Amerant Mortgage provides conventional, government, Jumbo loans and unique product offerings, positioning the organization as a true market leader in the industry.

About Amerant Mortgage

An operating subsidiary of Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Mortgage offers clients a white-glove mortgage experience, supported by a talented team devoted to helping with mortgage lending products. Headquartered in Miami, the company provides conventional loans, government lending, jumbo loans and non-QM mortgages, as well as industry-leading products and services to mortgage broker clients. Amerant Mortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. ( AMTB). To learn more, visit amerantmortgage.com.

