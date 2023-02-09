Lisa Detanna, Managing Director with Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James & Associates located at 9595 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State+Wealth+Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online April 7, 2022.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK® Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 34,925 nominations, more than 6,550 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbesor SHOOK®Research, LLC.

Lisa Detanna joined Raymond James in 2011. Throughout a noteworthy career in the financial services industry that spans more than 30 years, Lisa has established herself as a knowledgeable guide for family offices, multigenerational families and high-net-worth clients. Getting to the heart of what clients find meaningful is her passion. She works tirelessly to facilitate the often-challenging family conversations around inheritance, estate planning and financial education, striving for a deeper level of harmony and clarity. In support of this purpose, she co-authored a children’s book, “Treasures in the Winter Vault,” to help teach kids about money, doing the right thing and giving back.

To reach Lisa or the team at The Global Wealth Solutions Group, more information can be found at www.raymondjames.com or by calling 310-285-4506.

About Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Data provided by SHOOK%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Research%2C+LLC. Data as of 6/30/21. Forbes.com (April 2022).

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,700 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.24 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

