Lisa Detanna Ranked on Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors List

2 hours ago
Lisa Detanna, Managing Director with Raymond James & Associates, member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, was recently named to Barron’slist of the Top+1%2C200+Financial+Advisors. The prestigious 2022 list was published March 11 and draws from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia.

“It is an absolute honor to be considered among the top financial advisors in my state,” Detanna said. “To be included among such an elite group is humbling.”

Barron’s, a financial outlet published by Dow Jones & Co.,produced the listing of distinguished advisors after weighing criteria, such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.*

Lisa Detanna joined Raymond James in 2011. Throughout a noteworthy career in the financial services industry that spans more than 30 years, Lisa has established herself as a knowledgeable guide for family offices, multigenerational families and high-net-worth clients. Getting to the heart of what clients find meaningful is her passion. She works tirelessly to facilitate the often-challenging family conversations around inheritance, estate planning and financial education, striving for a deeper level of harmony and clarity. In support of this purpose, she co-authored a children’s book, “Treasures in the Winter Vault,” to help teach kids about money, doing the right thing and giving back.

To reach Lisa or the team at The Global Wealth Solutions Group, more information can be found at www.raymondjames.com or by calling 310-285-4506.

*Source: Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, March 2022. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. The rankings are based on data provided by 6,186 individual advisors and their firms and include qualitative and quantitative criteria. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance is not an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients’ risk tolerance than by an advisor’s investment picking abilities. The ranking may not be representative of any one client’s experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor’s future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron’s is not affiliated with Raymond James.

About Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, which has built a national reputation for more than 59 years as a leader in financial planning for individuals, corporations and municipalities, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,700 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.25 trillion. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

