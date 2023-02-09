Fortune Names U.S. Bank One of the 2023 World's Most Admired Companies

Fortune magazine recognized U.S. Bank as one of the 2023 World's Most Admired Companies, naming it No. 1 in the Superregional Banks industry category for the 13th consecutive year.

Within the Superregional Banks industry category, U.S. Bank topped the list in seven of the nine key attributes of reputation: People Management, Use of Corporate Assets, Social Responsibility, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness, Long-Term Investment Value and Quality of Products/Services.

"We are proud of our long-standing commitment to doing the right thing and managing our business for the long-term," said Andy Cecere, chairman, president and CEO of U.S. Bank. "Our team works hard to build trusted relationships with our customers, serve the communities where we live and work, and create value for our shareholders. This ranking validates our efforts, and I appreciate our employees who made it happen."

The Fortune 2023 World's Most Admired Companies list is determined by a survey of executives, directors and analysts rating 645 companies in 27 countries across 52 industry sectors on a series of criteria.

