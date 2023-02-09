International Paper Named to FORTUNE's List of World's Most Admired Companies for the 20th Time

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / International Paper (

NYSE:IP, Financial) has been named to Fortune magazine's list of World's Most Admired Companiesfor the 20th time. Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Korn Ferry has collaborated with Fortune annually since 1997 to identify, select and rank the World's Most Admired Companies.

"International Paper celebrates 125 years this year, and throughout that time we have played an essential role in manufacturing sustainable products that people depend on every day. Our founders would undoubtedly be proud of our company for being named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for the 20th time," said Mark Sutton, chairman and chief executive officer. "I want to thank our IP team for this achievement and for their commitment to ensuring our company is safe, successful and sustainable for generations to come."

"Fortune congratulates all of the companies whose competitors and peers recognize their achievements and voted them onto the 2023 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list, as well as the top 50 All-Stars, who have been named the best of the best by the broader business community in a challenging year," said Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell.

Methodology

As we have in the past, Fortune collaborated with our partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. We began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in the Fortune Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. We winnowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 645 in 27 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 645; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. (For complete rankings, visit fortune.com.)

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: International Paper Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737934/International-Paper-Named-to-FORTUNEs-List-of-Worlds-Most-Admired-Companies-for-the-20th-Time

