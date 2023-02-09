Hanesbrands ( HBI, Financial) slipped -58.5% cutting -1.4% from the Fund’s total return. The company is a leading provider of basic apparel, including underwear, socks, T-shirts and activewear under various brands including Hanes, Champion, Playtex, Bali and Bonds. This year’s extraordinarily difficult retail environment buffeted Hanesbrands, which was also felled by a ransomware attack that crippled operations. Investors fled the stock following slowing customer demand, higher costs to reduce excess inventory and the negative impact of the strong U.S. dollar on global sales. We sold our shares over concerns that the company’s high debt load would force management to cut the dividend or raise additional capital.

From the Parnassus Value Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s fourth-quarter 2022 commentary.