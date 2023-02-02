James J. Burns & Company, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $245.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were James J. Burns & Company, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, James J. Burns & Company, LLC bought 12,174 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 306,427. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.71.

On 02/02/2023, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $190.31 per share and a market cap of $26.36Bil. The stock has returned -8.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.69.

During the quarter, James J. Burns & Company, LLC bought 35,293 shares of ARCA:HYMB for a total holding of 113,884. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.21.

On 02/02/2023, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.73 per share and a market cap of $2.05Bil. The stock has returned -8.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

James J. Burns & Company, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IUSB by 19,661 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.53.

On 02/02/2023, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $46.69 per share and a market cap of $21.01Bil. The stock has returned -7.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

During the quarter, James J. Burns & Company, LLC bought 9,137 shares of ARCA:MGV for a total holding of 74,862. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.95.

On 02/02/2023, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $104.68 per share and a market cap of $6.05Bil. The stock has returned -0.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a price-book ratio of 2.73.

During the quarter, James J. Burns & Company, LLC bought 11,806 shares of BATS:MOAT for a total holding of 47,212. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.18000000000001.

On 02/02/2023, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF traded for a price of $76.13 per share and a market cap of $7.53Bil. The stock has returned 2.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a price-book ratio of 3.85.

