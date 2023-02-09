Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 will be released after market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related materials, will be available online at ir.flooranddecor.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online at ir.flooranddecor.com and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 13735419. The replay will be available until March 2, 2023.

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 178 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 35 states as of September 29, 2022. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone along with decorative accessories and wall tile, installation materials, and adjacent categories at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

