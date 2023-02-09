Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTS) (“Vitesse” or “the Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its year-end 2022 financial and operating results on Monday, February 13, 2023, after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The Company will simultaneously post an updated corporate slide presentation with respect to those results on Vitesse’s website, www.vitesse-vts.com, in the “Investor Relations” section of the site, under “News & Events,” sub-tab “Presentations.”

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: February 14, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

Dial-In: 877-407-0778

International Dial-In: 201-689-8565

Conference ID: 13736198

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3DCVEVzRZD

Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available through February 21, 2023, by dialing:

Dial-In: 877-660-6853

International Dial-In: 201-612-7415

Conference ID: 13736198

ABOUT VITESSE ENERGY, INC.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. is focused on returning capital to stockholders through owning financial interests as a non-operator in oil and gas wells drilled by leading US operators.

More information about Vitesse can be found at www.vitesse-vts.com.

