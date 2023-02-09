Itron Named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that it has been named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide1. According to Gartner, “the Managed IoT connectivity service market enables connectivity, data collection, and analysis and additional decision services that are necessary for connected solutions.”

“We are delighted to be named as a Visionary by Gartner and to be recognized for our ‘Ability to Execute’ and ‘Completeness of Vision’,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “As more renewables come onto the grid and water scarcity and conservation priorities impact regions across the globe, utilities need a scalable approach. With more than 86 million endpoints under management by Itron, we are committed to using our flexible platform to match the right communications technology to optimize performance, security and cost for our customers – supporting the use cases they care about most.”

Intelligent connectivity enables the digital transformation of critical energy, water and city services. Itron's globally proven, multi-purpose network platform securely connects millions of Industrial IoT (IIoT) devices around the world. With IIoT platforms suited for any combination of water, electricity and gas solutions, cities, utilities and critical infrastructure operators rely on Itron to help them deliver safer, more efficient, reliable and resilient services. Itron uses the best in-class communication technologies such as RF mesh, LTE, Private-LTE, fiber and more to deliver industry-leading performance with unmatched reliability. A futureproof and standards-based platform enables seamless coordination across a diverse ecosystem of IIoT industry partner solutions, enabling new services that provide lasting value to consumers.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide, Pablo Arriandiaga, Eric Goodness, Leif-Olof Wallin, Kameron Chao, 31 January 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

