American School of Valencia Utilizing PowerSchool SIS to Customize and Manage Student Assessments and Overall Communication Functions

49 minutes ago
PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced American+School+of+Valencia (ASV) in Valencia, Spain, has implemented Unified+Operations%26trade%3B+PowerSchool+Student+Information+System (SIS) to digitally customize and manage core administrative responsibilities across its school system. Specifically, the easy-to-use student information system has helped ASV improve administrative operations and boost overall productivity, along with managing scheduling, attendance, grading, calendaring, enrollment, and other core administrative functions.

“Like other international schools, we needed to customize many aspects of our program, including our grade scales, assessments, and bilingual report cards,” said Samuel Landete Benavente, Innovation and Technology Director, American School of Valencia. “PowerSchool SIS has been an effective tool to support each of our institutional needs, especially as we’ve shifted to more Standards-Based Assessment. Further, with more accessible student and parent data, we’ve seen notable improvements to our overall grading and communication efforts, especially in middle school and high school.”

By implementing PowerSchool SIS, ASV has been able to effectively manage core administrative functions through the platform’s unified interface. Notably, PowerSchool SIS helped the institution develop and distribute transcripts, create customized grade scales, and craft special indicators marking whether a student is learning Spanish as an additional language or has an Individualized Education Plan, among other capabilities.

As one of PowerSchool’s flagship solutions, PowerSchool SIS provides educators around the world with a secure, configurable system to simplify administrative operations. Along with serving as an effective tool to support core institutional functions, the all-in-one SIS platform supports school systems’ parent-student-teacher communications, staff collaboration, and overall reporting efforts.

American School of Valencia is an international and multilingual school founded to provide an international educational experience in Valencia. Since 1980, ASV has been teaching students to make an insightful impact across the world. Through its world-class team of experienced educators, ASV is dedicated to educating tomorrow’s leaders today by instilling principles related to innovation, creativity, critical thinking, global awareness, technology integration, and collaboration to students.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

