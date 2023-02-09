Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings on Tuesday, February 14,2023, after stock market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results followed by a Q&A session:

Date: Wednesday, February 15,2023 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern 10:00 a.m. Central 9:00 a.m. Mountain 8:00 a.m. Pacific

Attendants may register at https%3A%2F%2Fregistrations.events%2Fdirect%2FECS61211 to participate in the call. A confirmation email will be sent to all registrants containing a dial-in number and a unique passcode, which identifies you as the registered participant for this call and should only be used by the individual who has registered. Please plan to join this call at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. After entering your dial-in number, you will be prompted to enter your unique passcode, followed by the # key.

A replay of this conference call will be accessible in the Investors section of our website, www.encorewire.com, following the call.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of copper and aluminum electrical wire and cables, supplying power generation and distribution solutions to meet our customers’ needs today and in the future. The Company focuses on maintaining a low-cost of production while providing exceptional customer service, quickly shipping complete orders coast-to-coast. Our products are proudly made in America at our vertically-integrated, single-site, Texas campus.

