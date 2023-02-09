Once again, Trex%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NYSE: TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance composite decking and railing, is revolutionizing outdoor living with the introduction of its latest innovation – Trex+Signature%3Cb%3E%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B+%3C%2Fsup%3E%3C%2Fb%3Edecking. This premium offering from the category inventor and industry leader pioneers a realistic woodgrain that raises the bar for beauty, performance and sustainability, and is now available in designated markets across the West Coast, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S.

“Trex Signature marks a watershed moment for composite decking,” said Adam Zambanini, president of Trex Residential. “Just as Trex+Transcend%3Cb%3E%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%3C%2Fb%3E shattered preconceived notions about how composites perform, Trex Signature elevates the premium composite decking category with the achievement of the most authentic wood aesthetics to date.”

Introducing an altogether new decking material for those who find joy at home and inspiration in nature, Trex Signature is crafted with the natural look of interior hardwoods but engineered to withstand the elements and demands of the outdoors. Establishing the next category for composite decking, Trex Signature features a whole new level of realism for wood plastic composites (WPC).

“Today’s design-savvy consumers seek the highest style expressions for their homes and are willing to pay a premium for the quality, performance and aesthetic they desire,” explained Zambanini. “As the pinnacle of style in the composite decking category, Trex Signature offers a seamless transition from indoors to outside with decking that is distinctively durable and luxuriously crafted.”

Positioned as the brand’s top-of-the-line product, Trex Signature delivers an unparalleled look that replicates the graining and color richness of real wood in two luxurious hues inspired by stunning natural settings:

Ocracoke evokes the rich dark browns found on the secluded North Carolina island where nature is sheltered by sandy dunes and marshy shores.

evokes the rich dark browns found on the secluded North Carolina island where nature is sheltered by sandy dunes and marshy shores. Whidbey features variated grey hues reminiscent of the misty cliffs of the island in Washington State where salt-washed fog rolls in like a morning blanket.

In addition to its unmatched aesthetics and performance, Trex Signature is sustainably made from recycled and reclaimed materials, making it ideal for today’s increasingly eco-conscious consumers. Like all Trex decking, Signature is engineered to endure the rigors of time and nature. A periodic cleaning with soap and water is all that is needed to keep the pristine surface looking like new for decades. Further enriching its appeal, the new line is backed by an industry-leading 50-year limited residential warranty and is complemented by the full range of Trex Signature railing, including numerous design options like mesh rail, rod rail and glass panels.

“Signature is a tastefully distinct innovation from the brand that started it all,” added Zambanini. “From its impeccably resilient core to its beautifully designed surface, it is a next-generation product that creates a new category for outdoor living.”

Prospective customers within the designated markets across the West Coast, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic can learn more about Trex Signature decking and find Signature Specialty Sellers by visiting Signature.Trex.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named 2023+America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Trusted%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Decking+Brand and one of 2022’s 50+Best+U.S.+Manufacturers by Industry Week. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), Twitter (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

