Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. eastern time (11:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com or at the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F534973317

To participate in the live teleconference for fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results:

Domestic Live:

1-888-330-3416

International Live:

1-646-960-0820

Conference ID:

1542153

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through February 23, 2023:

Domestic Replay:

1-800-770-2030

International Replay:

1-647-362-9199

Conference ID:

1542153

About Summit Materials, Inc.

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230202005122r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005122/en/

