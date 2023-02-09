Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. eastern time (11:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com or at the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F534973317

To participate in the live teleconference for fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results: Domestic Live: 1-888-330-3416 International Live: 1-646-960-0820 Conference ID: 1542153 To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through February 23, 2023: Domestic Replay: 1-800-770-2030 International Replay: 1-647-362-9199 Conference ID: 1542153

About Summit Materials, Inc.

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

