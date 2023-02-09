KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that Robert H. Lewin, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum 2023 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10:15AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.kkr.com%2Fevents-presentations%2F. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

Any questions regarding the webcast may be addressed to KKR’s Investor Relations team at [email protected].

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

