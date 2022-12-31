Today, Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) announced Amy Friedrich, president of U.S. Insurance Solutions at Principal, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, beginning at approximately 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Friedrich will participate in a question-and-answer session covering a variety of industry and company specific topics.

The fireside chat will be available live at principal.com%2Finvestor via video webcast; the company’s most recent pitchbook is also available on the website.

About+Principal+Financial+Group%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 19,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we’re helping more than 62 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of America’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a Top 10 “Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com.

1 As of December 31, 2022

2 Barron’s, 2022

3 Pensions & Investments, 2022

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005810/en/