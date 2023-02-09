SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating ALBO, APEN, ATCX and PAYA Mergers and Acquisitions; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating Albireo Pharma, Inc., Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Atlas Technical Consultants, and Paya Holdings Inc. If you are a current owner of shares, contact [email protected].

Is Albireo Pharma, Inc. ( ALBO) Buyout From Ipsen in Shareholders’ Best Interests?

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s agreement to be acquired by Ipsen. Under the terms of the agreement Albireo’s shareholders will receive $42.00 per share in cash plus one contingent value right per share (CVR), entitling its holder to deferred cash payments of $10.00 per CVR payable upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of Bylvay in the Biliary Atresia before the end of 2027. If you purchased ALBO shares, you may have standing for shareholder recovery. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ( APEN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Apollo Endosurgery’s agreement to be acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement Apollo Endosurgery’s shareholders will receive $10.00 per share in cash. If you purchased APEN shares, you may have standing for shareholder recovery. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Atlas Technical Consultants ( ATCX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Atlas Technical Consultants’ agreement to be acquired by GI Partners. Under the terms of the agreement Atlas Technical Consultants’ shareholders will receive $12.25 per share in cash. If you purchased ATCX shares, you may have standing for shareholder recovery. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Paya Holdings Inc. ( PAYA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Paya Holdings Inc.’s agreement to be acquired by Nuvei Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement Paya Holdings Inc.’s shareholders will receive $9.75 per share in cash. The transaction is valued at $1.3 billion. If you purchased PAYA shares, you may have standing for shareholder recovery. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner
[email protected]
619-780-3993
550 West B Street, 4th Floor
San Diego, CA 92101
moka.law

