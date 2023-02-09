Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on February 16, 2023, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET that morning where Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company’s 2022 financial performance and 2023 outlook.

Conference Call and Slide Presentation

To participate, please dial (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011 for international participants and enter participant passcode 450253. Please be sure to dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A live webcast will be available on the company’s website (www.materion.com). To access the webcast, click on Events & Presentations under the Investor Relations page.

A recorded playback of the call will be available until March 2, 2023, at (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331 for international calls; replay ID number is 46830. An archive of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Materion, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

