Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

4Q22 Earnings Conference Call

Shift4 will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before market open on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast that same morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To pre-register for the live teleconference of the fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The earnings conference call will also be webcast live and interested parties can join the live webcast through Shift4’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.shift4.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

Upcoming Conference Participation:

March 2, 2023 - Jared Isaacman, Chief Executive Officer, Taylor Lauber, President & Chief Strategy Officer, and Nancy Disman, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum beginning at approximately 10:15am ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.



March 7, 2023 - Jared Isaacman, Chief Executive Officer, Taylor Lauber, President & Chief Strategy Officer, and Nancy Disman, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL, beginning at approximately 8:05am ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.



March 14, 2023 - Taylor Lauber, President & Chief Strategy Officer, and Tom McCrohan, Head of Investor Relations, will attend the Loop 2023 Investor Conference in New York. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.



March 15, 2023 – Taylor Lauber, President & Chief Strategy Officer, and Nancy Disman, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York beginning at approximately 8:45am ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.





March 21, 2023 - Taylor Lauber, President & Chief Strategy Officer, and Tom McCrohan, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the VirtualBank of America Electronic Payments Symposium beginning at approximately 9:00am ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

The fireside chat at each respective conference will be webcasted live. Interested parties can find the details for joining the webcasts on our Investor Relations website here.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005029/en/