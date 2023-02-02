Autodesk extends invitation to join financial results conference call and digital investor day

54 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2023

Fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial results conference call to be held Thursday, February 23, 2023, 2 p.m. PT

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced it will broadcast its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial results conference call via its website Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. Autodesk will host a live webcast call Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. PT at autodesk.com/investors. An audio replay webcast will also be available after 5 p.m. PT on Autodesk's website at autodesk.com/investors.

Autodesk will also be hosting its Digital Investor Day on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 8 a.m. PT.
More information will be available on autodesk.com/investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made. Our technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment, empowering innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products to more mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps our customers to design and make a better world for all. For more information, visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

© 2023 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autodesk-extends-invitation-to-join-financial-results-conference-call-and-digital-investor-day-301736810.html

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.

