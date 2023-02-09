Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

To participate via telephone, please dial 888-660-6386 with the conference ID number 8020251 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at investor.msgentertainment.com under the heading “Events.”

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 800-770-2030 (conference ID number 8020251). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, February 9, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Thursday, February 16, 2023.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, and delivers a wide range of live sports content and other programming through two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Hakkasan, Omnia, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, and Cathédrale. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

