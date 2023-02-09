Chimera Investment Corporation Declares First Quarter 2023 Common Stock Dividend, Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2022 and Provides Update on Book Value for January 2023

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") declared today its first quarter 2023 common stock dividend, announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter 2022, and provided an update on book value in January 2023.

Common Stock Dividend Announcement

  • The Board of Directors announced the declaration of its first quarter 2023 cash dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable April 27, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 30, 2023.

Quarterly Estimates

  • Book value was estimated to be between $7.45 and $7.50 per common share as of December 31, 2022, after deducting for fourth quarter 2022 common and preferred dividends as declared
  • GAAP net income was estimated to be between $0.32 and $0.35 per diluted common share
  • Earnings Available for Distribution1 in the fourth quarter of approximately $0.11 per diluted common share and $0.16 per diluted common share after excluding a one-time severance expense related to the separation of our former CEO
  • GAAP debt-to-equity ratio was estimated to be 3.5x and recourse leverage ratio was estimated to be 1.3x as of December 31, 2022

January Estimated Book Value

  • The Company estimates quarter-to-date book value increase of approximately 5-7% through January 31, 2023

Post Year-End Update

  • Post quarter-end the Company has:
    • Committed to purchase approximately $700 million of residential mortgage loans, which is expected to be accretive to future earnings
    • Collapsed CIM Trust 2020-R4, CIM Trust 2020-NR1, CIM Trust 2018-R5, and CIM Trust 2018-R6 and issued CIM Trust 2023-R1 and CIM Trust 2023-NR1 reducing recourse borrowing amount by approximately $139 million and releasing approximately $90 million in equity

The Company’s financial statement closing and review procedures for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 are not yet complete and, as a result, the financial information set forth above reflects the Company’s preliminary estimate with respect to such information, based on information currently available to management, and may vary from the Company’s actual financial results as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Further, this preliminary financial information is not a comprehensive statement or estimate of the Company’s financial results or financial condition as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This preliminary estimate should not be viewed as a substitute for full interim financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and they are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved in any future period. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these preliminary estimates.

This preliminary estimate, which is the responsibility of the Company’s management, was prepared by the Company’s management and is based upon a number of assumptions. Additional items that may require adjustments to this preliminary estimate may be identified and could result in material changes to this preliminary estimate. Preliminary estimates of results are inherently uncertain and we undertake no obligation to update this information. See “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (and subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission) for a discussion of factors that could impact the Company’s actual results of operations. Ernst & Young LLP, the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, has not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to this preliminary financial information. Accordingly, Ernst & Young LLP, does not express an opinion or provide any form of assurance with respect thereto.

As previously disclosed, the Company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Please visit the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chimerareit.com%2Fwebsites%2Fchimera%2FEnglish%2F5200%2Fevents.html for complete information on accessibility to the conference call and audio webcast. This call will also be webcast on our website and can be found in the News and Events section.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements as that term is defined by Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend on or relate to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “would,” “should”, “estimates”, “could”, “intends”, “plans” or other similar expressions are forward-looking statements, including the Company’s preliminary financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and its estimates for certain financial information post year-end. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous risks, including, among other things, those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, among others, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.”

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

______________________________________
1 Earnings available for distribution is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as GAAP net income excluding unrealized gains or losses on financial instruments carried at fair value with changes in fair value recorded in earnings, realized gains or losses on the sales of investments, gains or losses on the extinguishment of debt, interest expense on long term debt, changes in the provision for credit losses, other gains or losses on equity investments, and transaction expenses incurred. In addition, stock compensation expense charges incurred on awards to retirement eligible employees is reflected as an expense over a vesting period (36 months) rather than reported as an immediate expense. As defined, Earnings available for distribution is the Economic net interest income, net interest income adjusted primarily by periodic cost of interest rate swaps, reduced by compensation and benefits expenses (adjusted for awards to retirement eligible employees), general and administrative expenses, servicing and asset manager fees, income tax benefits or expenses incurred during the period, as well as the preferred dividend charges. We view Earnings available for distribution as a consistent measure of our investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders. Earnings available for distribution is one of the metrics, but not the exclusive metric, that our Board of Directors uses to determine the amount, if any, of dividends on our common stock.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230202005615r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005615/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.