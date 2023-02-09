Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 6, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be based on the company’s earnings, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 19,000 employees in 31 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2021 sales of $8.5 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

