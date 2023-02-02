Sempra Recognized Among World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2023 by Fortune Magazine, marking the 13th year the company is on this prestigious list. Fortune's annual list of World's Most Admired Companies recognizes global businesses with strong corporate reputations.

"It is an honor to be recognized among the world's most reputable and respected companies," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. "This type of recognition would not be possible without the extraordinary efforts of our 20,000 employees who are dedicated to delivering cleaner forms of energy to the communities we serve."

Sempra's inclusion on this distinguished measure of corporate performance demonstrates the company's reputation as a leader on the global stage. The company surpassed previous years' rankings on both the full list and within the Electric and Gas Utilities category. Notably, Sempra ranked first in Global Competitiveness among its Electric and Gas Utility peers.

This award builds on the growing track record of global recognition for Sempra's critical role in advancing energy infrastructure designed to deliver reliable, secure and increasingly cleaner energy to growing markets. Designation as a World's Most Admired company follows Sempra's inclusion as the No. 1 ESG Utility Leader by Investor's Business Daily, as well among the Wall Street Journal's Best-Managed Companies, America's Most JUST Companies, Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies and on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Additionally, Sempra serves as a member of the World Economic Forum's Electricity and Oil and Gas communities and International Business Council, in support of the organization's commitment to improving the state of the world.

Fortune partners with Korn Ferry Hay Group, a global management consulting firm, to select companies for the annual World's Most Admired Companies list from a survey of approximately 15,000 senior executives, directors and financial analysts. Fortune considered the 1,000 largest U.S. companies, ranked by revenue, for the list along with non-U.S. companies that have revenues of approximately $10 billion or more. Companies were invited to participate across 52 industry groupings and the overall corporate reputation score is an average of nine key attribute scores.

About Sempra
Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety, leadership and workforce development, and diversity and inclusion. Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

Sempra_Fortune_Most_Admired_Companies_2023.jpg

Sempra_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA04704&sd=2023-02-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sempra-recognized-among-worlds-most-admired-companies-by-fortune-magazine-301737912.html

SOURCE Sempra

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA04704&Transmission_Id=202302021615PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA04704&DateId=20230202
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.