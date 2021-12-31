Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) (the “Company” or “CMTG”) today announced the tax treatment of its 2022 common stock dividends. The following table summarizes CMTG’s common stock dividend payments per share for the tax year ended December 31, 2022:

Record

Date Payment

Date Cash

Distribution Adjustment Dividend (1) Ordinary

Dividends(2) Qualified

Dividends Capital Gain

Dividends 12/31/2021 1/15/2022 $0.00 $0.21 $0.21(3) $0.2058 $0.0000 $0.0000 3/31/2022 4/15/2022 $0.37 $0.00 $0.37 $0.3700 $0.0000 $0.0000 6/30/2022 7/15/2022 $0.37 $0.00 $0.37 $0.3700 $0.0000 $0.0000 9/30/2022 10/14/2022 $0.37 $0.00 $0.37 $0.3700 $0.0000 $0.0000 12/30/2022 1/13/2023 $0.37 ($0.28) $0.09 $0.0946 $0.0000 $0.0000 $1.48 ($0.07) $1.41 $1.4104 $0.0000 $0.0000

Pursuant to IRC Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions made on January 13, 2023 with a record date of December 30, 2022 are treated as received by shareholders on December 31, 2022 to the extent of 2022 earnings and profits. As the Company’s aggregate 2022 dividends declared exceeded its 2022 earnings and profits, a portion of the January 2023 cash distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2022 was treated as a 2023 distribution for federal income tax purposes and not included on the 2022 Form 1099. If you were a shareholder of record as of December 30, 2022, $0.09 is reported on your 2022 Form 1099 and $0.28 will be reported on your 2023 Form 1099. Ordinary dividends that are "qualified REIT dividends" are eligible for the 20% deduction under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B). Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions. As the Company’s aggregate 2021 dividends declared exceeded its 2021 earnings and profits, a portion of the January 2022 cash distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2021 was treated as a 2022 distribution for federal income tax purposes and not included on the 2021 Form 1099. If you were a stockholder of record as of December 31, 2021, $0.21 is reported on your 2022 Form 1099 and $0.16 was reported on your 2021 Form 1099.

About Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.

CMTG is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major markets across the U.S. CMTG is externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.clarosmortgage.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005864/en/

