PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast and may be accessed at PacBio's website at: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT)

Listen live via internet or replay: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/

Toll-free: 866-652-5200

International: 412-317-6060

If using the dial-in option, please dial into the call five to ten minutes prior to start time using the appropriate number above and ask to join the "PacBio Q4 Earnings Call."

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is a premier life science technology company that is designing, developing and manufacturing advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technology under development stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our existing HiFi long read sequencing and our emerging SBB® short read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

Contacts

Investors:

Todd Friedman

650.521.8450

[email protected]

Media:

Lizelda Lopez

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacbio-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-february-16-2023-301737858.html

SOURCE Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.