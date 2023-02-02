TransMedics Appoints Nick Corcoran as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Operations

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, announced today the appointment of Nick Corcoran as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Operations, effective immediately.

"Nick has extensive end-to-end supply chain and operations experience making him the perfect fit for TransMedics as we expand our operations to meet the growing global demand for OCS products and service," said Waleed Hassanein, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to have Nick join our team at this critical juncture and are confident in his ability to lead, scale, and improve the efficiency of our operations to help us capitalize on our growth plan."

"I am excited to join TransMedics which is uniquely positioned to transform the organ transplant market with its innovative OCS technology and National OCS Program," said Mr. Corcoran. "Together with my team, I look forward to applying my expertise and experience to further develop our world class supply chain and manufacturing capabilities to serve our expanding global markets."

Mr. Corcoran brings 20 years of experience in global supply chain and commercial operations. Through his career, he served multiple roles of increasing responsibility at Stryker Corporation. Most recently, Mr. Corcoran served as Vice President of Division Operations for Stryker Joint Replacement, managing the division's entire supply chain, including internal manufacturing sites and external supply partners. Earlier in his career at Stryker, Mr. Corcoran served as Vice President of Division and Commercial Operations for the Spine Division, Senior Director of Division Operations, and Director of Global Sourcing. He also held a variety of Supply Chain and Operations roles at Waters Corporation and Intel Corporation. He holds a bachelor's degree in Finance and Economics from South East Technological University and a Master's of Business in Supply Chain Management from The Smurfit School of Business, University College Dublin.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.
TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:
Brian Johnston
332-895-3222
[email protected]

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.

