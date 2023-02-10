Executive Summary

Major investment themes for the next decade include: high-quality financials, durable industrials, blue chips of tomorrow and select headline-risk holdings.

We see significant opportunity in growth companies trading at value prices and value companies with durable growth prospects. Top holdings include: Capital One Financial, Wells Fargo, Berkshire Hathaway, Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, Viatris, Amazon, Alphabet (formerly Google) and Meta.

With more than $2 billion of our own money invested alongside clients, our interests are aligned, and our conviction is more than just words. 1

To serve shareholders, we created “Mastering the Mental Game of Investing”: an investor behavior video series together with bestselling author, Morgan Housel.

Overview

In 2022, for the first time in nearly half a century, investors faced the combination of declining stock, bond and real estate prices in conjunction with significantly rising fuel, food and energy prices. In addition to this financial one-two punch, the geopolitical landscape darkened in February, when Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, the biggest mobilization of troops in Europe since 1945. Finally, relations between the United States and China—our largest creditor, supplier and customer—deteriorated sharply. Against such a backdrop, fear and pessimism unsurprisingly dominated markets, headlines and dinner table conversations.

What a change from a year ago when stocks were near all-time highs, interest rates at all-time lows, and speculation, greed and euphoria dominated. The financial press and social media trumpeted hot IPOs (initial public offerings), “Unicorns” (private companies with a valuation greater than $1 billion), SPACs (special-purpose acquisition companies), Crypto (cryptocurrencies), ICOs (initial coin offerings) and NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

While the switch from greed and euphoria to fear and pessimism has been sudden and dramatic, it is not unexpected. One year ago, in the midst of the speculative frenzy, we wrote

“…we believe that speculative growth has become overvalued and presents risk not just in terms of relative underperformance, but also of absolute losses.…Although predicting timing is never easy, we believe this game is already into extra innings and that the inevitable reversion might be imminent.”

In 2022, the game finally and definitively ended.

Although this about face may feel painful and volatile, we view it as an overdue return to economic reality. With a portfolio of resilient companies valued on economic fundamentals rather than speculative hype, we welcome this change. For much of the last decade, we have held fast to our long-term investment approach and valuation discipline even though it was out of fashion. As the bubble continues to deflate, our focus on durable businesses with proven growth and low valuations should return to the forefront of investors’ minds. This return to reality leaves us in a strong position to continue building wealth for our shareholders and make up for ground lost in the frenzy of recent years.

Economic Backdrop

Decade of Distortion

To understand why we are well positioned for the reality of the next decade, we must first review the distortions of the past decade. The foundation of this distortion was the artificial suppression of interest rates. Pushing down interest rates became a matter of national policy—first in response to the great financial crisis of 2008–2009 and then the COVID-19 crisis in 2020–2021. Unfortunately, we believe policymakers pushed rates down too low for too long, which created massive distortions in financial markets and the economy.

To comprehend just how extreme this period was, think of interest rates as the price charged for using someone else’s money or capital. As Figure 1 shows, throughout all of recorded human history, users of capital—whether individuals, corporations or governments—have always had to pay providers of capital—be they lenders, creditors or investors—for use of their funds. Only twice in all of history have short-term rates approached zero: the 1930s and the period since 2009; and never have long-term rates been lower than they were in the past decade.

By reducing the cost of money almost to zero, these artificially low interest rates fueled high leverage, provided cheap capital for speculative business models, led to absurdly high valuations for remote potential earnings and provided easy funding for companies that promised to disrupt whole sectors of the economy. In short, this environment rewarded just the sort of business models we tend to avoid as too risky or too overvalued. For more than a decade, market returns were driven by market darlings trading at ever-higher valuations.

In fact, as you can see in Figure 2, during the recent bubble, a record-breaking 73 companies in the S&P 500 Index traded at more than 10 times sales— an indication of excess never before seen in stock market history.

While this distorted environment inflated the value of speculative growth companies, it also led to the undervaluation of many businesses with characteristics central to our long-term investment discipline—such as conservative balance sheets, proven long-term business models, a return-on-capital mindset and expense discipline. Furthermore, with rates near zero, earnings of financial firms that rely on interest income—such as banks and insurers—were thwarted, and current cash flow and dividends became undervalued relative to future promises.

During this decade of distortion, the durable and resilient economic fundamentals of our portfolio companies fell dramatically out of fashion. This fall from favor was reflected in the companies’ declining valuation relative to the market, despite their sound fundamentals. In Figure 3, the rising green line shows the average earnings over the past decade of the top-15 holdings in our portfolio today, which represent nearly 70% of the portfolio. The falling orange line shows the relentlessly declining valuations that the market placed on these reliable but unspectacular growth companies.

Portfolio Update

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) famously observed that in the short term the market is a voting machine, reflecting popularity and fashion. Whereas in the long term, it is a weighing machine measuring changes in economic value. Figure 4 indicates that, after a decade of durable growth and falling valuation, Davis New York Venture Fund’s portfolio of durable companies currently trades at only 9.8 times forward earnings, a steep discount to the broader market.

This rare combination is the primary reason we welcome the bursting of the bubble created by the artificially low interest rates of the past decade, and why we believe we are so well positioned for the decade to come.

Importantly, businesses with decent past records might be expected to trade at low valuations if they face secular challenges or a bleak future. We might think of such businesses as 10-year-old racehorses, in that their good past performance is not an indication of a bright future. In the case of the companies in Davis New York Venture Fund, we believe the opposite is true and that they will, in aggregate, earn significantly more in the years ahead.

Review of Holdings

Bearing in mind John Train’s comment that “investing is the art of the specific,” we’ll spend the remainder of this letter briefly sharing our investment rationale for five of our largest holdings so our investors can better understand our conviction. While each description will necessarily be brief, high level and significantly abridged, our goal is to illustrate the durability, resiliency and attractive valuation of the companies that make up the fund, and give some sense of why we believe that, unlike aging racehorses, their impressive past is prologue. Though these five companies make up only about one-third of the fund, they represent a good cross section of some of the major investment themes that we see playing out over the next decade.

Banking Sector

The largest thematic weighting in Davis New York Venture Fund reflects our belief that since the great financial crisis of 2008–2009, investors have significantly undervalued the banking sector. This undervaluation stems from the scars and memories of that crisis and a failure to appreciate that stricter regulations and significantly more capital have made the best banks far safer than they were then. This safety combined with better management, rising dividends, shrinking share counts, low customer attrition and extremely low valuations makes banking one of the most attractive sectors of the market. We own a number of high quality and storied banks, including BNY Mellon, JP Morgan Chase and U.S. Bancorp, but two such banks, Capital One and Wells Fargo are in our top-five positions. Though both are representative of our banking theme, the underlying investment rationale for each is very different.

Capital One

Capital One ( COF, Financial) is well known as the tenth-largest bank in the U.S., the fourth-largest credit card issuer and the second-largest auto finance company. Beginning in 2005, it acquired a large network of bank branches (755 locations in the Mid-Atlantic region) that provide a stable base of reliable, core deposits as they move towards building a national digital bank. So, why do we think Capital One will continue to grow? First, at its heart, Capital One is really a fintech company disguised as a bank. From its beginning (with no brand and no branches) in the late 1980s, they have used data science to attract customers (first through direct mail, then advertising and now the internet) with targeted offers that better serve their financial needs.

Capital One is still led by its extraordinary founder Rich Fairbank who finished first in his class at Stanford Business School and has paid himself zero salary since 1997. Under his leadership, Capital One has developed a contrarian, data-driven culture, been tested through many recessions, including the 2008–2009 financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and the annual stress tests implemented by the Federal Reserve—challenges that assure Capital One can withstand an economic downturn even worse than the financial crisis. The stress test, for example, envisions 10% unemployment, 40% decline in commercial real estate prices, nearly 30% decline in residential real estate values, 55% decline in the stock market and more than a 3.5% decline in gross domestic product (GDP). Above all, as illustrated in Figure 5, although earnings in any given quarter or year can be lumpy, Capital One has compounded its tangible book value per share at 11.5% through the great financial crisis, COVID and the latest economic downturn. Trading at less than book value, we see no reason why this record should not continue for years to come.