HOUSTON, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2022 annual results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. central time.

What: Carriage Services 2022 Annual Results Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. central time How: Live via audio conferencing link

or live over the Internet via webcast link

An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 170 funeral homes in 26 states and 30 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please email [email protected]