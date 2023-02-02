MCAP Inc. Announces Acquisition of QwickBonds

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), today announced the acquisition of QwickBonds ("QB") from Monroe Financial Partners, Inc., and its affiliate, QwickRate, LLC. MCAP Inc. continues to position itself as a leading customer service-driven financial technology company.

MCAP_Logo.jpg

David Menn, CEO at MCAP, commented, "The addition of the QwickBonds trading platform and its application software will enhance our trading technology product offerings for existing and new institutional customers. QB is a fixed income trading platform focused on the needs of US community banks, credit unions and institutional investors with live offerings in thousands of fixed income securities. The combination of QwickBonds existing customer base and our exclusive partnership with QwickRate will provide MCAP with a vast distribution network for multiple fixed income related products and enhance shareholder value."

Dan Kanter, President at Monroe Financial Partners, stated, "We are very excited about this partnership with MCAP. Our QwickRate subscribers will have access to an even greater variety of fixed income choices as well as improved pricing and transaction processing. The partnership with MCAP is a perfect fit with our strategy to provide great value and insight to QwickRate subscribers that is both convenient and affordable."

About MCAP Inc.

MCAP Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The Company has three subsidiaries: MCAP Technologies LLC, MBIT LLC, and MCAP LLC. MCAP Technologies LLC develops financial technology software and application software utilized in various global financial markets. MBIT LLC is a digital asset company focused on blockchain integration in the global financial markets. MCAP LLC is a U.S. based broker-dealer focused on electronic securities market making. MCAP LLC connects institutional investors, broker-dealers and companies to the global equity and fixed income markets on a 24/7 basis. MCAP focuses on developing technologies to provide customers with customized trading solutions, trading platforms and unique market access.

About QwickRate, LLC

For over three decades, QwickRate has provided the premier CD Marketplace for non-brokered funding and investing. With more than 3,000 subscribers, the Marketplace offers a cost-effective way for institutions to gain direct access to a nationwide CD market. QwickRate also offers other robust tools for community financial institutions including QwickAnalytics® for affordable access to interactive research on all U.S. banks, performance analysis and regulatory tools, including CECLSolver™. QwickRate's IntelliCredit™ division delivers loan review and credit intelligence solutions that provide easy, affordable ways for community banks to expedite loan reviews, detect hotspots and take earlier action to reduce credit losses. QwickRate, a Preferred Service Provider of The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), is known for its exceptional customer service, which includes unlimited support and valuable on-staff regulatory guidance. For more information, contact QwickRate at [email protected] or 800.285.8626.

Source: MCAP Investor Relations - [email protected]

Please visit our websites: www.mcapmarkets.com and www.mcaptech.com

Please visit: www.QwickBonds.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=NY04794&sd=2023-02-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcap-inc-announces-acquisition-of-qwickbonds-301737990.html

SOURCE MCAP Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY04794&Transmission_Id=202302021747PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY04794&DateId=20230202
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.