In Celebration of the New Watersound Origins Office Location

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT
Capital City Bank is hosting a grand opening event on Thursday, February 2, at the site of the new banking office located at 11275 U.S. Highway 98 E., complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony, open-house tours and refreshments in celebration of our new location in Inlet Beach.

WHO
Attendees include Capital City Bank Group Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Smith, Capital City Bank President Tom Barron, Chief Operating Officer Beth Corum, Chief Lending Officer Ramsay Sims, President of the Emerald Coast Region Stephen Stabler, Private Banker John Hodges, Client Experience Manager Amber Arnold and Administrative Assistant Stacey Jones; and The St. Joe Company Senior Vice President and Chief Administration Officer Rhea Goff, Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate Dan Velazquez and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Marek Bakun; as well as several members of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce, including President and Chief Executive Officer Megan Harrison, Director of Operations Gabrielle Hamilton and Events and Communication Manager Abbie Bright.

WHEN
Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m.

WHERE
Capital City Bank
11275 U.S. Highway 98 E.
Inlet Beach, FL 32461

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. ( CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.5 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and life insurance. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank (“CCB”), was founded in 1895 and now has 58 banking offices and 89 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

About The St. Joe Company
The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

For Information Contact:
Brooke Hallock
[email protected]
850.402.8525

