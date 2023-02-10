NORTHAMPTON, MASS / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Take a deep dive with the Paramount Impact Award winners, detailing how they went above and beyond to help their communities. Congratulations to our winners!

Adrienn Dobronyi

Kristine Sorensen Griffin

Lori Erickson

Mouy Tang

Samuel Souza

The Paramount Impact Awards recognize full-time staff employees for their exceptional work in uplifting the causes they believe in. Paramount employees submit nominations of colleagues that demonstrate the company's values through their commitment to giving back. Each winner is awarded a $10,000 grant to donate to an eligible 501(c)(3) organization of their choice.

Watch the video to learn more about 2022's Impact Allstars!

