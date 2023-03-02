Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $227.00Mil. The top holdings were BUD(19.38%), ABEV(19.23%), and ITUB(18.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC bought 570,800 shares of NAS:XP for a total holding of 1,542,000. The trade had a 3.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.49.

On 02/03/2023, XP Inc traded for a price of $17.8 per share and a market cap of $9.97Bil. The stock has returned -45.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-book ratio of 2.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.34 and a price-sales ratio of 6.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 83,050-share investment in NAS:GEN. Previously, the stock had a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.08 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Gen Digital Inc traded for a price of $23.57 per share and a market cap of $15.35Bil. The stock has returned -7.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gen Digital Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-book ratio of 9.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC bought 290,000 shares of NYSE:ITUB for a total holding of 9,094,000. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.15.

On 02/03/2023, Itau Unibanco Holding SA traded for a price of $4.98 per share and a market cap of $48.81Bil. The stock has returned 9.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a price-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-book ratio of 1.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:KOF by 197,000 shares. The trade had a 4.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.62.

On 02/03/2023, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV traded for a price of $74.42 per share and a market cap of $15.63Bil. The stock has returned 42.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABEV by 3,196,000 shares. The trade had a 3.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.84.

On 02/03/2023, Ambev SA traded for a price of $2.58 per share and a market cap of $40.61Bil. The stock has returned -1.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ambev SA has a price-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-book ratio of 2.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

