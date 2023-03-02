VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

68 Passaic Street Ridgewood, NJ 07450-9998

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $126.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:DES by 142,921 shares. The trade had a 3.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.51.

On 02/03/2023, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund traded for a price of $32.1 per share and a market cap of $2.08Bil. The stock has returned 4.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. bought 62,071 shares of ARCA:JKL for a total holding of 196,882. The trade had a 2.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.67.

On 02/03/2023, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $172.7257 per share and a market cap of $431.81Mil. The stock has returned 199.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. bought 42,869 shares of ARCA:IXN for a total holding of 105,190. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.46.

On 02/03/2023, iShares Global Tech ETF traded for a price of $52.06 per share and a market cap of $3.11Bil. The stock has returned -12.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global Tech ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a price-book ratio of 5.72.

The guru established a new position worth 42,548 shares in ARCA:VWO, giving the stock a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.6 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.36 per share and a market cap of $74.82Bil. The stock has returned -11.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:XT by 28,325 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.76.

On 02/03/2023, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $55.75 per share and a market cap of $3.40Bil. The stock has returned -6.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a price-book ratio of 3.24.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.