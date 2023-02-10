Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Invivyd, Inc. (“Invivyd” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IVVD) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Invivyd securities between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 3, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against the Omicron variant were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (2) that defendants' claims regarding ADG20's efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (3) ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

