OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023

CPUC Approves Distributing Bill Credit to Combat Climate Change Earlier this Year

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit earlier than usual this year. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved distributing the credit as soon as possible, instead of the annual April timeframe. The Climate Credit is part of California's efforts to fight climate change. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is pleased to administer the credit to help reduce customer energy bills. This credit will help offset higher than normal natural gas and electricity bills, which have been increasing due to higher demand and tighter natural gas supplies, especially on the West Coast.

Pacific_Gas_and_Electric_Logo.jpg

For natural gas residential customers, the credit will be $52.78, and for electric residential customers, the credit will be $38.39. Customers who receive both services will receive a total credit of $91.17.

"PG&E recognizes our responsibility to serve our customers safely and reliably while keeping their energy bills as low as possible. With the price PG&E pays for natural gas rising this year, this credit is great news for PG&E customers, who are likely noticing higher than average bills," said Vincent Davis, PG&E's Vice President of Customer Operations and Enablement.

California requires power plants, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits from auctions managed by the California Air Resources Board. The California Climate Credit is customers' share of the payments from the state's program.

Customers do not need to do anything to receive the credit, it will automatically appear as an adjustment on a customer's bill under the Adjustments Section on the Detailed Charges page.

Ways to Reduce Energy Bills
Here are several tools that customers can use now to manage winter bills.

  • Make sure you're on the right rate plan. Get a personalized Rate Plan Comparison to find the best rate plan for how your household uses energy.
  • Budget Billing keeps bills predictable by leveling out monthly payments to offset high seasonal bills.
  • Bill Forecast Alerts are notifications sent by email, text or phone notifying the customer if their monthly bill is expected to exceed a specific amount set by the customer.
  • Flexible payment arrangements. Extend your bill due date or make a payment arrangement. Access your online account for details.

Residential customers receive the Climate Credit twice a year, typically in April and October.

To learn more about the Climate Credit, visit the CPUC's California Climate Credit page.

About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

