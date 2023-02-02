Unilumin Group launched brand-new LAMPRO at ISE 2023

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 2, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 31st, at ISE 2023, the world's largest and the most professional audio-visual exhibition, Unilumin, a Chinese famous LED enterprise, displayed the latest products and integrated solutions.

1.jpg

Unilumin Group held the press conference in the exhibition to announce that the brand LAMPRO, a subsidiary of Unilumin Group, was renewed from LAMP. It's reported that this brand renewal is aimed for better positioning of LAMPRO.

According to the representatives of Unilumin Group, the "PRO" not only refers to "professional", showing that LAMPRO can offer professional products and solutions, but also stands for "pro for partners", which means LAMPRO focuses on serving channel partners to achieve a win-win situation.

In addition, the LAMPRO's key visual identity changed from blue to green. On one hand, it shows a more partners-oriented, dynamic and fashionable brand image. On the other hand, the green color represents environmental-friendliness, which means LAMPRO provides channel partners with higher-resolution and more energy-saving LED display products.

New Brand Positioning: Professional solution provider for LED display products and applications.

New Brand Vision: Display A Better World.

New Brand Slogan: LAMPRO, Pro for Partners.

Powered by Unilumin Group, LAMPRO will devote itself to offering more professional LED products and integrated solutions for channel partners.

Founded in 2004, Unilumin Group Co., Ltd was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2011 (XSHE: 300232). It is a globally leading provider of LED display and lighting products and solutions. Globally, it has also ranked first in the industry in terms of sales value and sales volume of LED display products. Unilumin has successfully provided services for Huawei, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Disney and other Fortune 500 enterprises.

2.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN04062&sd=2023-02-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unilumin-group-launched-brand-new-lampro-at-ise-2023-301738071.html

SOURCE Unilumin Group., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN04062&Transmission_Id=202302022121PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN04062&DateId=20230202
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.