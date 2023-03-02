GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $408.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,341,042-share investment in NYSE:FTCH. Previously, the stock had a 2.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.97 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Farfetch Ltd traded for a price of $7.53 per share and a market cap of $2.87Bil. The stock has returned -63.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Farfetch Ltd has a price-book ratio of 3.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 142,690 shares of NAS:HCP for a total holding of 625,618. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.3.

On 02/03/2023, HashiCorp Inc traded for a price of $37.28 per share and a market cap of $7.01Bil. The stock has returned -45.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HashiCorp Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.98 and a price-sales ratio of 15.72.

During the quarter, GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 17,675 shares of NAS:TEAM for a total holding of 236,112. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.19.

On 02/03/2023, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of $182.41 per share and a market cap of $46.61Bil. The stock has returned -41.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 97.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -636.85 and a price-sales ratio of 14.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 3,304,943 shares of NYSE:GROV for a total holding of 3,329,943. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.02.

On 02/03/2023, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc traded for a price of $0.4701 per share and a market cap of $86.49Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.05.

GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NU by 203,823 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.35.

On 02/03/2023, Nu Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $4.92 per share and a market cap of $23.05Bil. The stock has returned -29.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.87 and a price-sales ratio of 9.63.

